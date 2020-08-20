Lawmakers monitoring new form of unemployment fraud

(WVNS) — People are receiving KeyBank Cards in the mail, even though they did not file for unemployment.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin is trying to spread the word about this new type of fraud.

“Well I got a text from a constituent yesterday morning with a picture of a key bank card that he received in the mail. He said this appears to be unemployment benefits. I am not unemployed, I have not applied for unemployment, can you tell me whats going on,” said Sen. Baldwin.

After receiving this message, Sen. Baldwin reached out to WorkForce West Virginia. He said not only has this happened thousands of times across the country, but this also happened to a large number of people in West Virginia in the last few weeks.

Baldwin said the first thing he is going to do is spread the word and give people information about what to do if this happens to them.

“They need to contact WorkForce and let them know this has happened through their fraud unit, the quickest and easiest way to do that is through email,” said Sen. Baldwin.

Baldwin considers this a major criminal enterprise since it is affecting people on both a state and national level. He said he does not have enough information or data to begin working on a plan to fight this, but he is adamant about figuring out a way to solve this problem and keep people safe.

“We are talking about peoples privacy the security of their data, but we are also talking about fraudulent use of money and that is taxpayer money, so I think it is a really important issue,” said Sen. Baldwin

Sen. Baldwin said he is worried about those who actually rely on unemployment and are not getting the money they need because of fraud.

If you received a fraudulent card in the mail, contact WorkForce WV at reportunemploymentfraud@wv.gov or by phone at (681)313-2711.