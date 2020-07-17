Leaders break ground on fifth and final phase of Bluestone Dam construction

HINTON, WV (WVNS)- On Friday, July 17, 2020, leaders celebrated a milestone in Summers County.

Congresswoman Carol Miller said for years, a joint effort between these leaders was made to tackle work on Bluestone Dam.

“What we’ve worked on the federal level, state level, to making this happen to rework the flow of the water to make sure everything is going to be safe years down the road,” Miller said.

On Friday, they celebrated the ground breaking on the fifth and final phase of this construction. Col. Jason Evers, a commander with the Huntington District’s US Army Corps of Engineers, said this final phase consists of working on the stilling basin towards the bottom of the dam.

“The last scope of work that needs to be addressed for the dam to be able to hold and discharge water that the way its supposed to,” Evers said. “For it to discharge water the way its supposed to, it needs to have what’s called a stilling basin.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito also attended the ceremony. She said this is a nine year project, with a finish date scheduled for 2029.

She said that though a lengthy finale, this will really work to make for a great future in Summers County.

“It will improve the quality of the life of those folks in Hinton and in Summers County. It’s a win-win for the community- brings in jobs, brings in people eating in your restaurants, people staying in your hotels. I’m excited for the community,” Capito said.