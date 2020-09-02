Leaders in Monroe County work to provide better water service to nearby community

UNION, WV (WVNS) — Leaders in the town of Union in Monroe County are working to extend water service to the unincorporated community of Pickaway, which is just north of Union on Route 219.

Mayor of Union, Caroline Sparks, said this extension will serve 111 potential customers and 10 businesses in Pickaway. It will also serve 19 fire hydrants.

Sparks said people can come by the Union Town Hall or the Monroe Service Center to pick up a user agreement form. Any resident who does not wish to be a part of this extension has to fill out an Intention to Decline Form. The tap fee to sign up is $50 before April 1, 2021. That number will go up to a $500 fee past this deadline.

Sparks said this extension will help bring clean water to more people in Monroe County.

“You do not have to rely on a pump to bring water to your house. That’s a great benefit. Another benefit of this line will be the additional fire hydrants along 219,” Sparks said.

Bill Shiflet, the Planning and Development Secretary with District One, said the Pickaway community needs better water quality,

“That is one area of the county that the water wells are very very deep. It’s very expensive to drill a well and some of the water quality in that part of the county is not very good,” Shiflet said.