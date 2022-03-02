BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Leaders across the Two Virginias are reacting to President Biden’s historic State of the Union address.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said Tuesday night’s speech marked the beginning of a comeback as COVID-19 restrictions ease up across the country. Kaine said the country is seeing widespread economic growth and he supports the President’s plan to bring more manufacturing jobs to the United States. He also acknowledged the burden of inflation on American families, mentioning things Congress can work to mitigate rising prices.

“If we can make prescription drugs more affordable, if we can make monthly health insurance premiums more affordable, if we can make childcare more affordable, if we can make eldercare more affordable, those are four big ticket items that take a big bite out of most family’s pocketbooks,” Kaine said.

Congresswoman Carol Miller issued a statement on her response to the State of the Union. She said the President needs to focus more on domestic issues stating:

“We must unleash our energy independence to have lower energy prices, stand up to Russian aggression, hold China accountable, fight rampant inflation, secure our southern border, and support small businesses.”