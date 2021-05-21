Learn about history of Alderson during event-filled weekend

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Lots of activities and events are coming to the Alderson area this weekend.

HOOT, or History of Our Town, and many other events will start in the morning on Saturday, May 22, 2021. People can stop at the Visitors Center to get a free copy of the tour map.

After HOOT ends, people can head to Sunset Berry Farms for more fun.

“We have a fair garden scavenger hunt. We will have West Virginia Smoked Pork. We have a free concert at 4 p.m. Thomas Taylor and his band will here,” Jennifer Gilkerson, Organizer for Alderson HOOT, said.

The main events will happen at Sunset Berry Farms starting at 8 a.m. For more information on the event, visit the event’s Facebook page.

