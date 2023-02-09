GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Gamers are readying their master swords for a whole new adventure in Hyrule this spring!

First premiering back in September of 2022 as part of Nintendo’s E3 presentation, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally had its release date announced during the Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has been referred to as Breath of the Wild 2 by many fans, boasts many of the aspects that fans loved about the previous entry into the Legend of Zelda franchise, such as an expansive open world, and builds upon those ideas.

Trailers have demonstrated that Link will not just be traversing landscapes in this new entry – he will be heading up into Hyrule’s skies as well.

More trailers are sure to be released leading up to the game’s May 12, 2023 release date, but preorders are already open for any aspiring Hyrulean knights with the base game running around $69.99 at most retailers and the collector’s edition around $129.99.