Legislation introduced in WV House could change way barbers and cosmetologists operate

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A bill introduced in the house of delegates could change some of the ways barbers and cosmetologists in West Virginia operate.
House Bill 2325 would remove the requirement of continuing education for those looking to renew their licenses. It would also restrict the Board of Barbers from regulating the use of commonly available retail beauty products.
Those on the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists plan to go to the state capitol on Monday to get more clarification on the bill.