Legislation introduced in WV House could change way barbers and cosmetologists operate

In this May 14, 2020, photo, owner Paul Furrer cuts the hair of Jeff Jones at Rich’s Barber Shop in Waukesha, Wis. Wisconsin has been the battleground for political proxy wars for nearly a decade, the backdrop for bruising feuds over labor unions, executive power, redistricting and President Donald Trump. Now, six months before a presidential election, the state is on fire again — some might say still. With a divided state government and a polarized electorate, Wisconsin has emerged as the hot bed of partisan fighting over the coronavirus, including how to slow its spread, restart the seized economy, vote amid a pandemic and judge Trump’s leadership. . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A bill introduced in the house of delegates could change some of the ways barbers and cosmetologists in West Virginia operate.

House Bill 2325 would remove the requirement of continuing education for those looking to renew their licenses. It would also restrict the Board of Barbers from regulating the use of commonly available retail beauty products.

Those on the Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists plan to go to the state capitol on Monday to get more clarification on the bill.