BECKLEY, WVN (WVNS) — We brought you the story of Leisure Lanes bowling alley in Beckley adding King Tut dishes to the menu.

A Leisure Lane worker said on Monday, October 23, 2023, that customers are stopping in for liver dinners, meatloaf sandwiches and King Tut barbecue and pies, in addition to the usual Leisure Lane favorites.

The addition is going so well that the bowling alley will close on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, to upgrade kitchen equipment, Leisure Lanes server Summer Jasmin said.

“We’ve experienced an influx of new customers, some more customers, and just trying to give more, a better flow in the kitchen, and changing the arrangement, just a little bit,” said Jasmin.

Jasmin said business will operate normally on Wednesday, October 24, 2023.