Lewis House hosts fundraiser

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for hidden treasures for your home, the Historic Lewis House may be able to help!

Members of the Friends of the Lewis House are holding a fundraiser. Secretary Jenny Cracraft said people can stop by the Lewis House on Main Street in Oak Hill and shop for different items. The money they raise will go to a new project.

“We’re needing to repair a wall in our upstairs. It had a leak and the wall got wet, and there was mold gathering on it and we’re going to have to repair that whole wall,” Cracraft said.

The fundraiser runs through Saturday, October 3, 2020. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..