Lewisburg announces trick-or-treat hours for 2020

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Many communities in southern West Virginia chose not to openly support trick-or-treating in 2020. However, Lewisburg is moving forward with the event, along with some words of caution.

Trick-or-treat in Lewisburg is scheduled for Sat. Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Children and adults who are going out with them are asked to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six feet.

Homeowners who wish to hand out candy are asked to wear a mask and to keep their porch light on during trick-or-treating hours. Those who have been sick or do not want to participate are asked to keep their porch light off.