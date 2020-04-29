Lewisburg Chocolate Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of the Greenbrier Valley announced the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is canceled for 2020.

Festival organizers made the decision to cancel after meeting with the health department and reviewing the current plan to reopen West Virginia. Organizers said the safety of the community is their top priority.

The festival will be held next year on April 10, 2021. For those who purchased tickets, they can still be used for next year’s festival or you can receive a refund. Email lewisburgchocolate@gmail.com with your preference. If you bought the tickets from the Lewisburg Visitors Center, you can get a cash refund when you return the tickets.

In March, organizers postponed the event to June 6, 2020.