Lewisburg Chocolate Festival postponed, new date scheduled

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The 14th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival is postponed.

According to a post on the event’s Facebook Page, organizers decided to postpone the festival after considering remarks from Governor Jim Justice and state and local health departments. The event will be rescheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020.

For those who purchased tickets online in advance, those tickets will be valid on June 6. If you are unable to attend the festival on this new date, your tickets will be refunded.

The United Way of the Greenbrier Valley set up a Coronavirus Emergency Assistance Fund. The organization will convert ticket purchases to a donation for the fund.

