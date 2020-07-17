Cornerstone IGA surprises lucky shoppers with gift cards

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)- Cornerstone IGA worked with 59 News to give away $500 in gift cards to a few lucky winners at several locations.

Wendy Holliday was the winner at the Lewisburg store. She won $500 worth of gift cards to shop at IGA and 59 News pitched in to award her with an additional $50 gift card to Willow Gift Art Gallery in Princeton.

Holliday said this was an exciting surprise.

“It’s just such a great surprise to me, you know? Everyone enters contests but you never expect to win. I think this is the first one I’ve ever won,” Holliday said.

Manager Tyler Cutlip at the Lewisburg location said it was a nice feeling giving back to the community.

“With everything that’s been going on, it’s such a good way to give back to the community,” Cutlip said.

There were also winners at the Daniels and Mullens IGA locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News