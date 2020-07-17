Cornerstone IGA surprises lucky shoppers with gift cards

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)- Cornerstone IGA worked with 59 News to give away $500 in gift cards to a few lucky winners at several locations.

Wendy Holliday was the winner at the Lewisburg store. She won $500 worth of gift cards to shop at IGA and 59 News pitched in to award her with an additional $50 gift card to Willow Gift Art Gallery in Princeton.

Holliday said this was an exciting surprise.

“It’s just such a great surprise to me, you know? Everyone enters contests but you never expect to win. I think this is the first one I’ve ever won,” Holliday said.

Manager Tyler Cutlip at the Lewisburg location said it was a nice feeling giving back to the community.

“With everything that’s been going on, it’s such a good way to give back to the community,” Cutlip said.

There were also winners at the Daniels and Mullens IGA locations.