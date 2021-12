Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lewisburg Elementary will be closed Tuesday, December 21, 2021, following the high numbers of people in quarantine.

Greenbrier County Schools announced the after school program and family parade will not happen. The school will be cleaned before students return.

The school will be back open following holiday break on Monday, January 3, 2022.