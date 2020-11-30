Lewisburg Fire Department prepares for first snowfall

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The first snowfall of the year can make some people nervous when it comes to preparing. From making sure your car has the proper necessities, to road conditions, there is a lot to prepare for.

Jake Teubert is a firefighter with the Lewisburg Fire Department. He said the department as well as the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) and the Municipal Department are all ready for the first snow.

“Most of the people around here are pretty accustomed to the first snow,” Teubert said. “Normally what we see with the first snow of the year is an increase in accidents with our new drivers, people who may be encountering snow for the first time while driving.”

Teubert said now is the time for parents to talk to their new drivers about safety. He suggested not to make any sudden movements while behind the wheel to prevent from sliding. Teubert also reminded drivers windshields will likely build up with frost, give yourself extra time to allow it to defrost.

Teubert added everyone at the fire department has had to deal with snow and wintery weather conditions in the past, and have no worries about the upcoming winter.

“The city has all their maintenance equipment ready to plow, to spread salt. The WVDOH is prepared as well for the state. Us here, we have chains for our trucks if we need them,” Teubert reassured.