Lewisburg Fire Department prepares for new station

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Lewisburg Fire Department is getting ready to change locations.

A deal is in the works as the city council announced plans to purchase property for a new fire station. The potential property is located behind the Gateway Commons Shopping Complex, across the street from Lewisburg Cinema.

Lewisburg Fire Chief Joseph Thomas said a lack of parking and a heavy traffic presence caused problems at the current location. While it is still early in the process, Chief Thomas said he is excited for the new station.

“We are waiting on a signed contract on that property right now, so once that is done we are able to do the engineering studies for the property and make sure everything is good there, and the survey, and we will have a piece of property finally,” said Chief Thomas.

Plans for a new station began in 2011. Chief Thomas said city council worked to find the best location for the new station. He hopes the new station will be complete within the next two or two years.