Lewisburg Fire Department prepares for upcoming winter weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — While people on the Western End of the county were busy dealing with the snow on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, members of the Lewisburg Fire Department are starting to prepare for the upcoming storm on Wednesday.

Fire Chief Joseph Thomas told 59News this includes getting the chains ready to put the trucks. He said they only use the chains when the snow gets to be above three or four inches or if they expect icy conditions.

“It’s a pretty heavy duty chain goes around the tire and hooks up,” Thomas said. “Then we bungee strap everything so they can’t come loose. Each one of our back tires, and if it’s an icy condition, a lot of times we also put one on front tires to be able to turn.”

Thomas added they do not know what Wednesday has in store for them, but he wants to remind people if they see emergency lights to pull over.