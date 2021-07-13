Lewisburg hosts little league state tournament

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Hollowell Park in Lewisburg is getting a facelift for an upcoming tournament. Little Leaguers from around the state will be making their way to Lewisburg for the West Virginia State Tournament.

This is the first time the city has hosted a large scale baseball tournament. With the teams and their families

making the trip to Lewisburg this weekend, employees with The Greenbrier Visitor Center excited for what this means for local businesses.



“I think them coming here will mean people in our restaurants, people shopping downtown because there will be breaks. I think they will be shopping in Lewisburg and they’ll get out and have a chance to explore White Sulphur Springs and maybe take some time to like go enjoy some of our outdoor recreation as well,” Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center, said.

Pritt said the two-day tournament will attract many people to the area with the visitor center ready to show off all of what Greenbrier County has to offer.



Eight West Virginia little league teams will use the new fields at Hollowell Park. The winner of the tournament will advance to the South East Regional Tournament in Georgia and eventually to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.