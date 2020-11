LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A local group in Greenbrier County is selling Christmas trees for a good cause.

The Lewisburg Lions Club is selling Christmas trees. You can find them on Route 219 in Lewisburg in front of Greenbrier Chevy.

Proceeds go towards providing eye exams and glasses for people who may not be able to afford them on their own. They will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 12-8 P.M., on Saturday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M., and on Sundays from 1-6 P.M.