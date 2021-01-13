Lewisburg MLK Jr. Day Celebrations move to virtual platform

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On January 18, 2020, people in Lewisburg gathered in front of the Courthouse to begin Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations as they have for at least two decades. Come this Jan. 18, the scene will be very different.

Larry Davis is a member of the MLK Jr. Day Celebration Committee. He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee decided to cancel in-person events.

“The pandemic situation in Lewisburg, in Greenbrier County, in this part of West Virginia, is really bad right now,” Davis said. “So, we were trying to think what to do. We came up with a bit of a virtual celebration via a YouTube video.”

Instead of holding a march from the Courthouse and up Washington Street to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, on Jan. 18, 2021, a video will be uploaded for community members to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

“All you have to do is get on YouTube.com, just put that in the computer and up comes the website,” Davis said. “Then type in, in the search bar, type this in. Because, that’s what we’re gonna make the title, and that’ll work just fine. Lewisburg space MLK space 2021, boom.”

The video will include clips from previous celebrations, a reading of the proclamation of Lewisburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Week for 2021 by Mayor Beverley White. It will also include a speech from Keynote speaker, Reverend Matthew Watts, the senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in Charleston.

“This, once a year, is a reminder that we have to keep pushing, we have to keep going along, we can’t just forget about what he did,” Davis said.

Davis added there will be a link provided as MLK Jr. Day approaches. You will also be able to find the video on the City of Lewisburg website.