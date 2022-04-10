Lewisburg, W.V. (WVNS) – Today’s good news, we caught up with one of the winners of our Gas of a Giveaway contest!

59News is giving away 25 $100 gas cards to help you pay less at the pump.

Dorian Swann of Lewisburg was the latest winner, as she and her daughter Laykin left the chocolate festival with 100 dollars worth of gas in their pockets, all on us.

And Laykin was particularly appreciative.

“I love 59News!” she said.

Congratulations to Dorian and Laykin! If you are interested in winning a gas card for yourself, you can enter our A Gas of Giveaway contest on our website, WVNSTV.com

We’ll pick a new winner every weekday for the month of April.