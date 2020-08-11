Lewisburg nominated for Best Small Adventure Town

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine wants people to vote on the best Small Adventure Town, and Lewisburg made it on this year’s list!

Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager with the Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said people can vote on that category and a few others once a week. Pritt said Lewisburg is a great contender for the Small Adventure Towns category.

“It’s so perfectly placed within Greenbrier County. In five minutes, you can be on the river trail, in the Greenbrier State forest, you can be hiking biking, fishing, you can be out on the Greenbrier River. We have it all here and it can go from any pace really,” Pritt said.

Pritt said people need to vote once a week through Sept. 4, 2020. Each week, they will eliminate one town in each category. Vote here.