Lewisburg Police Department gets new D.A.R.E. truck

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new law enforcement vehicle will soon be making its way onto the streets of Lewisburg.

Thanks to donations and the generosity of Greenbrier Ford, the Lewisburg Police Department was able to purchase a brand new 2020 Ford F-150 for the Lewisburg D.A.R.E. Program.

Sergeant Jonathan Hughes took over the program last year. He said his goal for the program was to get a truck for the kids to call their own.

“With so many parents having their kids do remote learning, this is the perfect time for the opportunity to have this truck patrolling the streets, and if kids are out the yard playing, or if they would see me at a gas station or a restaurant,” Hughes said. “It’s a reminder for them to just be safe and responsible, and to also come up and ask questions if they need to.”

The truck will be sent off to be wrapped. Hughes said you can expect to see the truck patrolling the streets by the end of the year.