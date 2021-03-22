Lewisburg Police Department’s D.A.R.E. truck out patrolling the streets

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg Police Department’s newest addition to their fleet is finally out patrolling the streets.

Thanks to the generosity of Greenbrier Ford, the department has a new D.A.R.E. truck. The program stands for drug, abuse, resistance, and education.

Sgt. Jonathan Hughes is the D.A.R.E. officer for the Department. He said this addition makes a difference when it comes to educating kids about D.A.R.E, especially with them being out of school for nearly a year.

“If the kids are out of school for a certain amount of time, it’s that reminder to the kids to just make safe and responsible decisions,” Hughes said. “I think it’s a good time to have it. It’s something extra. We wanted to go above and beyond to make sure their program is doing everything we possibly can to make it a success.”

Hughes said last year he was only able to get through four lessons before schools were shut down, but hopes to complete them all this year. He added the truck is fully equipped as any police vehicle is.