LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Police in Greenbrier County are investigating an alleged fight that happened near a popular bar on Saturday, April 10, 2021 around 10:30 p.m.

Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert said the incident happened at The Asylum. One person was taken to a local hospital.

Teubert said officers are reviewing the surveillance video and taking witness statements. If you have any information about the incident, call the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626.