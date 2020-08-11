Lewisburg Police respond to incident at Walmart

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lewisburg Police officers are investigating an incident at Walmart. Deputy Police Chief, Jeffrey Vance, said a social media post claimed three people were following a family through the store. The family believes the people were targeting their child.

Vance told 59News Lewisburg PD was made aware of what happened through social media. While nothing happened in this instance, Vance said parents should keep an eye on their children and to stay aware of your surroundings.

“When you feel uncomfortable or suspicious, or something seems out of place to you, you don’t hesitate to contact 911 first and foremost. Time can be of the essence for us in responding to an incident,” Vance said.

Vance said the investigation is ongoing.