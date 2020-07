LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The city of Lewisburg received hundreds of thousands of dollars for COVID-19 relief.

The city received more than $366,000 in grants from West Virginia’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The city will receive all of the money requested for PPEs for first responders. Expenses for the acquisition and distribution of protective supplies came out to $4,947

The City of Lewisburg did not specify how it will use the remaining money.