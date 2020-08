LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Lewisburg staple celebrates its fifth year this week. The French Goat, located at 290 Lafayette St. in Lewisburg, is turning five!

To celebrate, those with the restaurant will provide entertainment and other favors to customers on Thursday, August 20, 2020. People can call the restaurant at (304)-647-1052 and make reservations to attend the celebration.