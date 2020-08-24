Lewisburg shop back in business after being closed for weeks

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On March 24, 2020, Siobhan Winters, owner of Love Child, faced a difficult reality.

The COVID-19 pandemic took charge and Winters thought she was going to be forced to close her store indefinitely.

“I went home for 10 days. That’s about as long as I lasted,” Winters said. “People kept reaching out and asking me if I could duck in and grab them one thing or another.”

Things started falling back into place for Winters. She was able to complete deliveries, even holding up long enough to deliver Easter Baskets in April.

Now, her doors are wide open for her customers and her family.

“I love the business because I get to test out the toys and buy stuff for my little brother and my friends,” Bridghid Stump, Winters’ daughter, said.

Winters added it’s not just her regulars who are shopping the shelves at Love Child. She’s seeing an influx of new customers.

“It’s been very interesting. It’s not as many locals as you would think,” Winters said. “A lot of people from out of town, out of state, are traveling here.”

She’s even been able to give back to the Lewisburg community with Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County’s virtual Stuff the Bus event. With community support, they were able to raise $600 worth of school supplies for students in the county.

“West Virginians take care of each other,” Winters said. “I want to say thank you to everyone in the community and this great state. Because of them, I am still here. And I’m not going anywhere.”

Winters added she’s been working on a website for Love Child, which should be up and running within the next month.