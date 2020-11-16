Lewisburg United Methodist Church cancels Thanksgiving meal, starts Blessing Buddies

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many events to be canceled starting in March, and the pandemic recently claimed another event.

In an effort to protect the local community, the Lewisburg United Methodist Church canceled its traditional Thanksgiving meal. For Thanksgiving, the congregation is giving out baskets filled with devotion books, snacks, and hand sanitizer.

Pastor Bev Colombo said instead of a meal, administrators came up with “blessing buddies” to spread holiday joy.

“We know there are folks, a lot of us, that are kinda home alone or stuck at home and needing a buddy to bless them,” Colombo said. “So, we’ve partnered up, there’s about 40 folks who’ve partnered with a friend who take them things on their porch, who send them sweet cards, who call and encourage them or text them.”

While most blessing buddies know each other through the church, Colombo said if there is someone in the local community who needs a blessing buddy, they can contact the Lewisburg United Methodist Church.