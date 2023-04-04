LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Lewisburg’s First Fridays are returning!

First Fridays is returning to Lewisburg for the first time since the winter season.

There will be food, live music, shopping and special treats for those who attend.

Coordinator Ginger Steele said returning in the month of April is the perfect time to bring back the event.

“The big return of First Fridays after our hiatus,” said Steele. “Super excited especially because it lands on the First Friday, the day before Chocolate Festival, and it’s also on Easter weekend. A lot of merchants are offering some chocolate goodies and some different things to drink and sample.”

First Fridays is from 5 to 8 in the evening.