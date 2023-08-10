GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — It was a bit of a strange season on the gridiron in Glen Daniel in 2022.

Head Coach Mark Workman was forced to step away from the team due to a health problem, and the Raiders were never quite able to get it together on the field.

This year, quarterback Brayden Houck said the team is ready to put last year’s struggles behind him, with their head coach back on the sideline.

“Last year was rough. It was a struggle. We just all had a whole bunch of stuff going on. But this year we’ve got everybody back, got our coaching staff back, we just can’t wait to get at it,” Houck said.

The connection between Houck and his childhood best friend, receiver Hunter McClain, will be key for the Raiders to bounce back to winning ways on the field this year.

Workman said he is happy to be back on the field with his boys.

“It feels great, man. You know, you do this for so long and then you take a year off and you miss these kids. You miss their development, and really you just miss the camaraderie of the kids,” Workman said. “Hearing their laughter, watching them get better. It’s great to be back.”

Liberty opens their season at home against Independence on Friday, August 25, 2023.