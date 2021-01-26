License renewal changes coming to Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A new license renewal program starts next month in Wyoming County. Drivers now have the option to renew their tags and license for two years, instead of the traditional one year.

Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison, said this new program is meant to help alleviate the traffic at the DMV. He said because there is no DMV in Wyoming County, residents have to go elsewhere.

Now, drivers will be able to get all their driving needs taken care of at the Wyoming County Courthouse.

“It’s going to be better for the citizens and we hope in the future that this will open up and we can issue more stickers for vehicles through our office. We don’t know yet because it has just started but I would like to see people not have to go out of the county since we don’t have DMV in Wyoming County,” said Sheriff Ellison.



Ellison said to qualify for the two year renewal, all 2019 and 2020 taxes must be done and paid.

