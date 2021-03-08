Life in Virginia one year after first COVID-19 case

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — It is now one year since the first positive COVID-19 case was reported in Virginia, and now a year later, life looks very different.

One year of face masks, excessive hand washing and social distancing. A year that hit many Americans hard, like Bluefield native, Brody Sayers.

“Very rough, not only for me, but for my family. My father especially too because he’s a coal miner also. It’s destroyed our jobs,” said Sayers.

Sayers, his kids and his wife were even forced to move in with his in-laws to make ends meet. He said since the start of the pandemic life has been nearly unbearable.

“The stress is just out of the roof for me because everyday I wake up, go to bed wondering what am I gonna do tomorrow? Have I done enough today? Am I being a good enough father? Am I being a good enough husband? It’s just a multitude of things that overwhelm me honestly,” said Sayers.

Bluefield High School student Jaylan Green is also feeling the stress of the now year long pandemic.

“I’m trying to make the best of it, it’s just terrible. For it to be my senior year and for school to be like this, it’s a little heartbreaking,” said Green.

Green is an athlete, whose senior season like many across the country, is being cut short.

“This is something I’ve looked up to since my freshman year and for it to be like this is kind of a little heartbreaking,” said Green.

Both men said they are hopeful for this next year now that there are vaccines. They said they made it through the last year because of the support from their families and friends.