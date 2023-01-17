BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation board members voted on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to raise admission at Lake Stephens Aqua Park from $6 to $9 for the upcoming 2023 season.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said there is high competition for lifeguards, which are necessary to keep swimmers safe. As a result, she said, lifeguard salaries have increased, making it necessary to raise the cost of admission.

Ron Hedrick, a board member of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, said the price is still fair.

“It’s still cheaper than the price of a movie ticket,” said Hedrick. ” You get to spend a great time in the summer. You get the beach. With our highest fare, the $9 will get you the beach, the splash pad and the aqua park.”

Lake Stephens has a splash pad for younger children and toddlers, a beach and an aqua park of inflatables.

The $9 covers a 45-minute session at the aqua park, Williams said.

The board voted to increase Pavillion rental rates by $50 and to increase some camping rental fees.