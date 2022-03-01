CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Southern West Virginia was no stranger to winning for the third annual Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway, with winners from both Mercer and Raleigh County.

Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the winners of the state’s third Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway.

The grand prize winner of the giveaway was Amanda Showalter of Cool Ridge, West Virginia. The resident grand prize is a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing lifetime license. The giveaway was open to non-residents as well as residents, as long as they purchased an annual 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December.

Other prizes include $200 West Virginia State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay, two-night cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise.

Giveaway winners are listed below and will be contacted by the WVDNR to arrange delivery of prizes.