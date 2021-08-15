Lilly family hosts 90th family reunion

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Lilly Reunion returned for its 90th year. The reunion originally started in 1929.

Darrell Lilly is the President of the reunion. He said their roots started in Summers County back in 1700.

“Robert and Francis Lilly came on the Bluestone River in Summers County, that is where they had their little village or whatever they called it at the time,” Lilly said.

Snacks, games, and even a genealogy booth were just a few things people enjoyed at the event. Lilly said this is a great way for people to reconnect with their past.

Back in 2009, the Lilly family broke the Guinness Book of World Records as The Largest Family Reunion.

“And we set the record at the time it was a little over 2200 a family in Illinois I think held that record. And we had 2508 people here that weekend,” Lilly said.

Lilly said they had the record for four years and may look to break another record in the future. In the past, the family has seen more than 2,000 people show up to the reunion. However, due to the pandemic, Lilly said they probably only saw a few hundred people.

“Normally we would have more and we would have about 1,000 to 1,500 people but understand with the situation like it is why people don’t want to get out,” Lilly said.