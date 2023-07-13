FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — The 2023 Lilly Reunion is here, and a little earlier than usual.

The reunion typically takes place in August, but this year it is taking place in July, to avoid conflicts with school schedules and the State Fair of West Virginia.

Darrell Lilly, is the President of the Lilly Reunion, and is going into his 22nd year leading the helm. He said it takes a village to get this reunion together, but that it is so worth it.

“I really enjoy it and all the board members. Each one of us have a part; in the kitchen, in the genealogy booth, registration booth, we have a gift shop and the entertainment on stage. Something is going on at all times.” Lilly said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the Lilly Reunion. All the fun begins on Friday, July 14, and ends on Sunday, July 16, 2023.