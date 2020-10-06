Limited outdoor concerts allowed to resume in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new executive order was signed by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The action allows outdoor live music performances in West Virginia to resume under certain limitations.

On July 13, 2020 Gov. Justice closed down concerts along with fairs, festivals, carnivals and music halls, among other entertainment venues. Upon signing the new order on Monday, live concerts will resume.

“We’ve been working with our medical experts on these types of performances for awhile,” Gov. Justice said. “For the time being, we are still limiting live performances to outdoors only, with capacity limitations and face coverings required. Our medical experts believe this is still the safest thing to do to keep people safe at these events.”

For outdoor concerts the audience will be limited to 25-percent of the seating capacity or 250 total attendees, whichever is lower. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. They will also require face coverings.

Live music performances indoors will generally be prohibited under the new executive order. However, live music may be performed indoors for simulcast or broadcast to remote audiences. In this case there will be no audience physically present at the venue.