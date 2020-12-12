Little General donates $40K to Children’s Home Society

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Little General is giving back to a local organization that helps children.

Little General presented a $40,000 dollar check to the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia on Friday, Decembers 11, 2020. Marilyn Pearce, the Regional Director for the Children’s Home Society of WV, said the money will help families and children across the state.

“We have shelters statewide, and our foster care adoption. We also have a weekend man,” Pearce explained.

Charlie Houck, the Director of Public Relations for Little General, said this money could not have gone to a more deserving organization.

“What they do for troubled children, children that need assistance is unparalleled. They have 13 locations throughout the state and we support the locations throughout the state of West Virginia,” Houck said.

Pearce also said the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for child welfare organizations, so this money was very appreciated.