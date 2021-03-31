Gov. Justice updates the Mountain State on COVID-19

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began the briefing by going over the newest deaths in West Virginia, including those that were found unreported due to delays in death certificate reporting. The total number of deaths in WV are now up to 2,676.

“These people deserve our respect and love,” Gov. Justice said. “Please keep them in your prayers and don’t let them become a number.”

Governor Justice announced that because of the delayed reporting due to death certificates, he will be implementing a new electronic death reporting system to be utilized. Gov. Justice also said the results of the investigation into delayed death reporting will be released this afternoon.

Gov. Justice continued to read the statistics from the DHHR’s daily update. The total number of active cases rose by 15 cases, putting that total up to 6,278. There were another 365 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus. The daily percent positive rose slightly to 3.64, while the cumulative percent positive remains at 5.26 percent.

In a vaccine administration update, Gov. Justice says West Virginia has received 476,480 first round doses, with 104.6 percent of them being administered across the state. According to Governor Justice, there have been 352,820 second round vaccine doses received in the state. Of these doses, there are 313,427 West Virginians to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Taking the vaccine will only save your life,” Governor Justice said.

When it comes to outbreaks Gov. Justice says there are currently six church outbreaks in five separate counties. Fayette and Raleigh Counties are included in these outbreaks. There are only three inmate cases and 12 cases among staff member in WV Correctional Centers. Long-term care facilities are currently only seeing four outbreaks statewide.

In closing, Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks and getting the vaccine when it is made available to them. Gov. Justice also pleaded with those fortunate enough to recover from the virus to donate blood in order to save the life of someone fighting the virus.