Gov. Justice provides update on vaccine administration in West Virginia

Governor Justice opened his daily coronavirus press briefing by reading off the 30 additional West Virginians to pass away from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths across WV to 2,058. “Don’t let them just pass away into the dark and become a statistic,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to read off the DHHR statistics from their dashboard. Active cases continue to drop with only 19,212 active cases currently in the state. Another 1,343 West Virginians recovered from the coronavirus, putting the total number of recoveries at 101,200. The daily percent positive shot back up to 5.91 percent. The cumulative percent positive remained at 5.62 percent.

In an update on vaccine administration, Gov. Justice announced West Virginia received no new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of this morning. Even with no doses coming in, the Mountain State continued to vaccinate. “We are still just knocking it out of the park,” Justice said. Another 901 West Virginians received their first dose of the vaccine. A total of 196,726 first round vaccine doses have been administered. There were 2,576 additional second round vaccine doses administered across the state. This makes 73,524 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Justice reminded West Virginians of the formation of vaccination clinics in all 55 counties from Feb. 3 to Feb 6. West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Outbreaks across the Mountain State continue to improve. Long-term care facilities are experiencing 57 outbreaks among their facilities. Correctional centers in WV are seeing only 21 positive COVID-19 cases in inmates statewide. There are currently 24 cases among staff personnel. There are four outbreaks in churches in three counties across the state. Summers County is included in these outbreaks.

Before closing his time, Governor Justice urged all West Virginians to get tested when feeling the slightest of symptoms. Gov. Justice continued to cement the importance of continued mask wearing. “If you have the blessing to have recovered from COVID, we need your blood,” Gov. Justice proclaimed.