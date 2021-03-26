Live music given greenlight in WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Bands and artists will be able to play at venues again in West Virginia. During Governor Jim Justice’s briefing on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, he announced live music is allowed again.

Now, venues across the state are gearing up to have live performances again. Michael Turner is the General Manager of Skyline Resort in Raleigh County.

“This helps the bar business, it helps the local economy, it helps local artists and by being able to lift all of the restrictions the artists can finally get that connection with the audience that they were missing,” Turner said.



Skyline plans to host several events with live music in the near future.