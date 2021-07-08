Live music is back at the state fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — As we begin to return to somewhat normal, events are making a comeback.

That includes concerts! Artists are getting back on the road for tours and people are able to sing along in music venues once again.

Riley Green took the stage at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea Thursday, Jul8 8, 2021. The concert served as a fundraiser for the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department.

GP Battista traveled all the way from Florida, He told 59News it didn’t really matter who was performing, he just wanted to hear live music again.

“I’m more excited to listen to music. I love music. I’m kinda new into country, so I’m just enjoying it,” Battista said.

Tyus Hunt said Riley Green is his favorite musician, he couldn’t wait to watch him take the stage.

“This is my favorite artist. I am so stoked to be here, this is awesome,” Hunt said.

Thursday night was just a taste of live music at the fairgrounds. The State Fair of West Virginia is just 34 days away! Big names like Whiskey Myers, Styx, Nelly and Brantley Gilbert will take the stage. You can buy tickets here.