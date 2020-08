WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- More than a year after a toddler's body was found in the New River in Wythe County, her mother is set to appear in court Thursday morning to face child endangerment charges.

Three-year-old Josie Burleson was last seen near the New River Trail off Bertha Farms Road in Wythe County in July 2019. After searching for more than five and a half hours, authorities say Josie's body was found 100 yards downstream of where law enforcement found child-sized footprints at the New River.