GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- With a stay at home order in place, Girl Scouts can no longer have cookie booths. That means they have a surplus of cookies they still need to sell, which is exactly what Girl Scout Troops in Greenbrier County are doing.

Troops leaders and scout members from Greenbrier County came together and decided to sell their cookies online to community members. They also deliver them to local first responders, like fire departments and hospitals.