Loan forgiveness granted for public servants

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The US Department of Education announced Wednesday, October 6, 2021, that it is expanding its program that lightens student loan debt for public servants.



This part of the announcement is not new but what is new is regardless of the program or lender the loans are through, the program can still be used. In a press release, the department confirms a limited time waiver will be offered to teachers, firefighters, nurses and others who serve their communities. Bluefield Fireman and Concord graduate Bryan Carr, this news will greatly affect him, in a good way.

“Financially, it’s huge. I think it takes a lot of burden that maybe want to get into this career that maybe went to college but still have that debt, it wipes that out to take away from that debt,” said Carr.



To qualify you must work for the government or an approved non-profit and make 120 on time monthly payments over ten years. After that, the remaining debt will be wiped clean.