Local 4-H chapter hosts first Fall Festival

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County 4-H Club is giving the community a reason to celebrate.



Dozens of 4-H members along with volunteers gathered Saturday for a 4-H Fall Fest. Held inside the 4-H headquarters in Daniels, dozens of children along with their families spent the day playing games, eating traditional carnival food, and craft-making.

Barbie Little is the WVU Raleigh County 4-H Agent. She said in light of many events being canceled because of COVID — the extension wanted to bring back the smiles to the community.

“We have our 4-H volunteers here working and team leaders who have all come together and put it all together. We just decided we wanted something to celebrate the fall and have families come together in the community,” said Little.



This is the first year of the Fall Festival but Little said the turnout was so great, they plan on making it a yearly event.