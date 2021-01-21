Local accountant reminds people what to bring when filing taxes

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes – what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — The IRS announced it will start accepting and processing 2020 tax returns on February 12, 2021, which is later than normal. Michele Davis, a Certified Personal Accountant in Raleigh County, said the late start to tax season is due to the stimulus package that was passed a few weeks ago.

“The IRS has said they need additional time to get all their forms ready for electronic filing because of all the changes that were made there at the end of the year,” Davis said.

Davis said there are some things to remember to bring if this is your first-time filing taxes.

“If I’ve never prepared a person’s return before, I’m going to ask for documentation that’s going to prove who you are, so that can be a birth certificate, a social security card or a driver’s license,” Davis said.

If you did not receive the first round of stimulus checks, there is a spot to claim the $1,200.

“There will be a line that will be on the tax return this year that will be brand new and it will be where you would enter your economic stimulus payment. If you didn’t receive one before you’ve been claimed on your parents return and this year, you’re not so you would not have received the $1,200 economic stimulus payment earlier this year,” Davis said.

The IRS said it expects more than 150 million tax returns to be filed this year.