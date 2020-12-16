Local ACE owners give advice on space heater safety

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — As temperatures drop, many people are beginning to plug in their space heaters for an extra bit of warmth.

When it comes to space heaters, co-owner of ACE, David Smith, said you need to make sure you are using them correctly.

There are many different types of space heaters including electric, propane, and kerosene. The type of heater you have makes a slight difference on how they are used.

“It’s a good idea, if a person is using one that’s either kerosene or propane, to have a carbon monoxide detector in the room, and a smoke detector is always recommended also,” Smith said.

Once you turn your heater off, Smith said it is a good idea to keep it away from flammable objects until it cools.

Co-owner Debbie Osborne said ACE fills or exchanges propane tanks for space heaters, even when the powers out and you need it most!